Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading 13.3% Higher

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.36. 12,594,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 6,299,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

