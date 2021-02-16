Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.89

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 6687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

