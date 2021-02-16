TELUS Co. (T.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

TSE:T opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

