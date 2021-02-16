TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.05.

Shares of T stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

