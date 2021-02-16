TELUS Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TU opened at $20.96 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TELUS by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after buying an additional 884,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

