TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

