Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.29

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

