Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 61,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

