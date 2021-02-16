Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

