Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

