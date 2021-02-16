Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $10,416,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

