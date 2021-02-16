Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chase by 526.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCF opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.31. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $102,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $30,022.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,239.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $794,690. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

