Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

