Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

