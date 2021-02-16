Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cutera makes up about 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.87% of Cutera worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

