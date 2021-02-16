Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

