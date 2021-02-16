Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries comprises about 2.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $794.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

