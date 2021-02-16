Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

TEVA opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

