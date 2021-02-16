Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

