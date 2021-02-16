Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.06 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.