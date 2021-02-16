Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Timken were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

