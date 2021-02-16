Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,860 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

