THB Asset Management Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

THB Asset Management raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

STAA stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

