THB Asset Management Cuts Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

THB Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.74% of Aspen Group worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

