THB Asset Management Decreases Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of The First Bancshares worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBMS. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $688.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

