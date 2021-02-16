THB Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. THB Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a PE ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

