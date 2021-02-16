The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

