The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,460 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $3,800,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $291.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,010,912 shares of company stock worth $490,745,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

