The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.98-2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

GEO stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

