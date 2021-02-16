The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Neutral

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

