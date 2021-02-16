The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.02.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

