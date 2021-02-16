The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

