The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IIT opened at GBX 532.55 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.21. The Independent Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a market cap of £285.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

