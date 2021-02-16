The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 1.0% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $66,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 78.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Progressive by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 55,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,386. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

