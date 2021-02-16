The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.16

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.16 and last traded at $171.63, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.53.

Several research firms have commented on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,860.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

