The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 60,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

