The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

