The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

