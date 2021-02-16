The Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $864.00 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.89, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,344 shares of company stock worth $110,017,832 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

