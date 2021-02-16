TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) & Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Head to Head Contrast

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Cable One 19.26% 22.90% 7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TheMaven and Cable One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50 Cable One 1 5 1 0 2.00

Cable One has a consensus price target of $1,895.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than TheMaven.

Volatility and Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and Cable One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cable One $1.17 billion 10.61 $178.58 million $33.44 61.51

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Summary

Cable One beats TheMaven on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of February 27, 2020, it served approximately 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

