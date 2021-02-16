TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 241,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325,414. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $3,925,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

