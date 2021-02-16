Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

