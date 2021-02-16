Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CNOOC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEO opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. CNOOC Limited has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

CEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

