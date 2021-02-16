Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,258 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of JOYY worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 895.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

