TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.