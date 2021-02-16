TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $703.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.60 million. TopBuild posted sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

BLD stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $224.89.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.