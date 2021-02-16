TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in January

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.9 days.

Shares of VREYF stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. TORC Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

About TORC Oil & Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

