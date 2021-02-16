Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $11.03 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $88.85 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $325.79 or 0.00670709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00061471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00262941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00084891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.00404858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00188260 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,717 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

