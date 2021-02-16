Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $100.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TMTNF opened at $73.31 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.