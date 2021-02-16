Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 4,270 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

